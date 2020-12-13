The Michigan State Capitol and other government buildings in Lansing will be closed Monday because of safety concerns as the Electoral College convenes.
Michigan's 16 electorates will be in Lansing Monday to formally cast their votes in the 2020 presidential election and there are concerns for those people's safety.
Gideon D'Assandro, communications director for Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield, confirmed the closure Sunday evening.
Some people across the state have been protesting the results of the election since Joe Biden was declared the winner four days after the election.
