After a 14-hour search by numerous agencies, including the U.S. Coast Guard, a female jet skier was rescued at the mouth of Portage River near Port Clinton, Ohio on Monday.
Coast Guard officials credit the woman’s survival devices, including a life jacket and carrying a sound-producing device, with her rescue.
The son of the 57-year-old woman called rescuers Sunday when he lost sight of her on the water.
She had apparently fallen off a jet-ski, which was located early Monday morning. Her cell phone was located on the machine.
Some 15 agencies searched an area of 693 square miles for the woman, who was found at about 9:30 Monday morning.
The woman reportedly survived in 79-degree water for nearly 14 hours and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Agencies responding along with the Coast Guard were the Canadian Air Force, and Department of Natural Resources.
The Coast Guard helicopter based at the Coast Guard Air Station in Detroit also responded.
