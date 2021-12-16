State health and educational leaders, as well as authorities, are working to support the mental health and well-being of students, families, and school personnel affected by the tragic shooting at Oxford High School.
“MDHHS is committed to ensuring students, staff and their families have access to resources as they navigate coping with this tragedy,” MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel said. “It’s okay to ask for help for mental health needs and we are ensuring access is available if, when and where help is needed.”
Following the shooting, the ongoing pandemic and stressors of the holiday season, Michigan State Police is reminding everyone to be aware of these signs of a mental health crisis:
• Cognitive reactions: Inability to stop thinking about the crisis, loss of objectivity, an inability to make decisions or an inability to express oneself verbally or in writing.
• Physical reactions: Chronic fatigue and exhaustion, gastrointestinal problems, headaches and other aches and pains, loss of appetite or difficulty sleeping.
• Emotional reactions: Excessive worry or anxiety, numbing, irritability, anger or rage, distressing thoughts or dreams, suicidal thoughts and/or severe depression.
• Behavioral or social reactions: Alcohol and substance abuse, withdrawal from contact with loved ones or an inability to complete or return to normal work responsibilities or daily tasks.
“The tragedy of the Oxford shootings, layered upon the collective trauma of the prolonged pandemic, has made many of us, as Michiganders, more fearful, more anxious, more reactive,” said Robert Sheehan, CEO of the Community Mental Health Association of Michigan. “Now is the time for all of us to be attentive to the needs of each other and reach out rather than pull back; to listen with patience rather than lecture; to collectively build upon - and, where needed, rebuild - what has made our relationships and our communities strong. Only by taking these steps will we turn post-traumatic stress into post-traumatic growth.”
When speaking with someone who is experiencing a mental health crisis, state police say it helps to have active listening skills during conversations. Be sure to be attentive, repeat what you heard or ask for clarification, reflect feelings without judgement, ask open ended questions, and summarize what is being shared, MSP advises.
“Schools must be safe havens,” State Superintendent Dr. Michael Rice said. “The mental and physical health of students and school staff are to be protected and nurtured. We must all commit to the state’s Top 10 Strategic Education Plan goal of improving the health, safety and wellness of all learners, and the requisite resources—financial, human, temporal—to meet this goal.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.