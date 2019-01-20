Dangerously low temperatures can do some damage after just being outside for a few minutes.
“We had a case where someone was outside for 10 minutes and they got dangerously close to having some serious injuries from the cold,” said Dr. Noel Wagner, an emergency physician with Covenant in Saginaw.
With Mid-Michigan experiencing single digit temps comes potentially dangerous situations for those braving the cold.
Wagner said while he can’t tell everyone to stay inside, he does have some advice to stay safe.
“You gotta try to limit your time outside, stay out of the wind and all of those things become even more important when it’s this cold and this windy,” Wagner said.
Going into next week, wind chills could hit as low as the negative teens.
Dr. Wager said besides a heavy-duty coat, there are a few extras that are just as important.
The most vulnerable places on your body during the cold is your head, ears, and hands, so make sure you’re covering those areas especially.
If you are planning on traveling, preparing your vehicle as well as yourself is just as vital.
Dr. Wagner said pack up your car the same as you would if you’re going camping. Bring extra supplies in case of an emergency.
“Cars don’t always stay on the road, cars don’t always keep running,” Wagner said. “You need to be prepared to all of a sudden be out in the cold.”
As always if you’re experiencing symptoms of frostbite or any other weather-related injuries Wagner said to leave it up to the professionals that are there to help.
“We don’t want people to self diagnose so if there’s any doubt just let a professional take a look,” Wagner said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.