Saganing Eagles Landing Casino is hosting a hiring event for several new job openings at their location in Standish.
Open interviews will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, April 14th in the conference rooms of the Saganing Hotel. The casino is hoping to hire full and part-time wait staff, housekeepers, food and beverage cashiers, and food and beverage attendants.
The company is also offering sign-on bonuses for the food and beverage and housekeeping positions after 90-days of completed employment. Benefits can include employee discounts, 401K retirement plans, and health insurance coverage.
