Chippewa Indian Tribe gives look at Saganing casino expansion

The Saganing Eagles Landing Casino is marking the completion of a multimillion renovation and expansion project that began in 2017.

A grand opening event is Friday for the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe casino near Standish.

The resort now includes a larger casino with 1,200 gambling machines, as well as a new restaurant called The Landing, a new bar and a new 148-room hotel.

The tribe also owns Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort in Mount Pleasant, which also recently underwent a renovation and expansion project.

