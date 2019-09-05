The Saganing Eagles Landing Casino is marking the completion of a multimillion renovation and expansion project that began in 2017.
A grand opening event is Friday for the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe casino near Standish.
The resort now includes a larger casino with 1,200 gambling machines, as well as a new restaurant called The Landing, a new bar and a new 148-room hotel.
The tribe also owns Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort in Mount Pleasant, which also recently underwent a renovation and expansion project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.