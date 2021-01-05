The city of Saginaw has started accepting applications for marijuana business licenses.
The Saginaw City Council adopted the ordinance on Sep. 14, 2020, for guidelines and license processing to start in 2021.
People interested in filing must file an application with the city clerk.
Janet Santos, the Saginaw city clerk, reported seven applications were submitted on Jan. 4.
Contact the city clerk’s office at 989-759-1480 with any marijuana license questions. To view a copy of the application, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.