Saginaw County Animal Care and Control is reminding you to take care of your pets in the heat.
In a Facebook post, they listed steps you can take to care for your pet as the temperatures rise.
They say to be sure to provide shade and water for your pets, avoid leaving your pet in a car in the heat, avoid asphalt if it's too hot for bare feet and limit exercise.
They also say to look out for heat stroke in your pet. Signs include excessive panting, discolored gums and mobility problems. If you pet is experiencing these signs, seek a veterinarian.
