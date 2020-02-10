Saginaw County Animal Care & Control is hosting a special adoption event for Valentine's Day.
The "Find Your Furever Match" event is taking place from Feb. 10-14 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.
Dog adoptions are $62, plus $12 for the Saginaw County dog license, and cat adoptions are $25 during the event.
