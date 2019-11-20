An illness spreading at a Mid-Michigan animal shelter has forced them to stop accepting or adopting cats until the deadly disease is under control.
Saginaw County Animal Care and Control confirmed two cats have died from a highly contagious disease.
"We shut down our cat adoption, cat intake, or any adoptions out," said Bonnie Kanicki, director of Saginaw County Animal Care and Control.
Drastic measures were taken after two cats at Saginaw County Animal Care and Control were found dead.
Michigan State University confirmed both were a case of feline panleukopenia virus, which is comparable to parvovirus in dogs.
"It shows itself by vomiting, diarrhea. The cat shows signs of being ill," Kanicki said.
Officials said the illness is highly contagious and spreads through feces and urine from infected cats.
The shelter normally has a room filled with free roaming cats, but it is now empty after the discovery of the disease.
"We moved our cats into isolation and attended to them to see if any more showed signs of illnesses," Kanicki said.
Since the isolation and refusal to accept more cats, the coast seems clear.
"We have not had any recent cats fall ill to the disease since this has occurred and we have closed," Kanicki said.
The illness is treatable, but can be fatal if detected late.
There are preventative measures that can be taken.
"The best prevention is to make sure up front that cats are vaccinated," Kanicki said.
The shelter will not be accepting cats for at least another seven days.
