The 2020 Saginaw Area Fireworks festival has been cancelled.
The announcement was made in a video on the Saginaw Area Fireworks Facebook page.
They said that they tried to fight to make the fireworks happen this year, but they could not reach a plan to adhere to social distancing.
The video stated that the fireworks were originally scheduled to take place on Ojibway Island, but because of COVID-19 concerns, they worked with M-DOT to relocate to the Zilwaukee Bridge area. They said that there was not enough time for set up and cleanup in that area.
They continued to try to relocate the fireworks but could not come up with a solution for social distancing.
The organization said they will bring the fireworks back to the city in 2021.
