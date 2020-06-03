Saginaw-area law enforcement leaders gathered in an online forum to address issues with their communities.
The forum had an all-star panel with Saginaw Township Chief Don Pussehl, Saginaw Police Chief Robert Ruth, Buena Vista Township Police Chief Reggie Williams and Saginaw County Sheriff William Federspiel.
The panel tackled questions from the moderators and the Facebook live audience.
The goal was to discuss ways to bring law enforcement and the community closer together.
Diversity hiring was discussed. Sheriff Federspiel says it is important for departments to be diverse from the top down.
“I have an undersheriff that is Latino,” Federspiel said. “I have females out of my five lieutenants. One is Caucasian the other is African American. They are in the command staff they are high ranking members.”
There questions about the use of body cameras.
Chief Williams says they can be an officer’s best friend.
“Body cameras help us more than they hurt us,” Williams said. “I know my officers and probably officers all around appreciate them when they know they are doing their job.”
“I mentioned earlier that I think that body cams are one of the best tools that a police officer can ever have,” Ruth said. “It also creates transparency like Chief Williams indicated that is to no end.”
There were also plenty of questions about training, how often and the quality.
Sheriff Federspiel says stepping on the neck is not a part of the playbook.
“Is there ever training to put a knee on the neck? Absolutely not,” Federspiel said. “I will be clear about that right now.”
And while he appreciated the questions about training, Chief Williams said passionately that what happened in the North Star state is not about training.
“What took place in Minneapolis, personally I do not feel was in regard to a lack of training or whatever,” Williams said. “It is because he is not a decent person and he treated someone with indecency. He killed a man.”
