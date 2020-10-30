Saginaw Arson Watch almost didn't happen this year because of COVID-19 concerns.
But committee member Arvids Ernstsons tells us it had to go on with safety protocols.
"Saginaw needs it,” Ernstsons said. “For the last five years we've had zero arsons."
Friday volunteers are patrolling the city to keep the streak going.
"It's great for the community, the department, it's definitely helpful," said Saginaw Fire Chief Christopher Vanloo.
His department will also have crews out. It's part of a team effort to snuff out arsons with the help of volunteers.
"Thank you,” Vanloo said. “You know they're really driving this thing and it's pretty cool to see."
Leslie Gregory is one of the volunteers. He says it would be great to have no arsons this year.
"It's a little more isolated but the mission is still there," Gregory said. "It means that Saginaw is turning to being Saginawsome instead of any other bad adjectives.
As for Ernstsons he tells us he has two goals. No fires and no infections.
"Hopefully we have a safe week and nobody comes out of this with covid." He said.
Ernstsons said everyone will be back at it on Saturday night.
