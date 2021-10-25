The Saginaw Arson Watch program has volunteers working year-round, but two nights of the year, the program is on high alert.
"On the 30th and 31st, we have people on the streets. We have everybody looking for problems,” said Arvids Ernstsons, a committee member of the program.
Problems during the night before Halloween became notorious for fires and mischief in Saginaw. The issues lead to the creation of the program after 2006 when there were 17 arsons between that night and the holiday.
"It's really big. The law enforcement community backs us big time. We just need the community to come out and help,” Ernstsons said.
The community can help in small ways. Volunteers can also register to hit the streets.
"You don't have to drive a car, just open up your windows, open up your blinds, sit on your porch, have your phone, call 911 if you see something wrong,” Ernstsons said.
After completing the registration, you get a sign, and then you’re good to patrol the streets.
"We're just the eyes and the ears of the police department and fire department. We do not get out of our cars, we do not get out of our cars, we don't stop and try to break things up, we just keep on driving, we call 911, and we let the authorities take care of it,” Ernstsons said.
