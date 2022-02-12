A handful of exhibits at the Saginaw Art Museum are highlighting the Black experience during Black History Month.
"So, you come to the exhibit, not only do you see the trials and tribulations that kind of make up some of American history, but you also see a lot of the joy that came from it. So, this is a space where we hope that people will have that full experience,” said Kevin Jones.
Jones helped put together "the Black hand side," a black cube on the outside covered with historical pieces, and white walls on the inside, celebrating Black joy.
He's the founder of Blactiquing, and all of his pieces have been found in places like homes or antique shops.
"Sometimes when people see these, they're unsure, you know is this in support of Black people, is this offensive to Black people, but that's one of the complicated things about history. You know, it's often left to the interpretation,” Jones said.
Jones worked with artist and co-curator Nyesha Clark-Young to put together his family's quilts.
She also added some of her work to the exhibit.
"I see the need for this to be to not just be a yearly exhibit,” Young said.
The Saginaw chapter of the NAACP provided some historical posters, shirts and flyers for an "advocacy through design" display.
"We've placed some items from their history on display, thinking about the way that the posters and typography communicates the messages of the organization and the causes that they have,” said Thor Rasmussen, the Saginaw Art Museum Marketing Manager.
The third and final exhibit, "From Africa to Eternity," a collection of masks made out of found items and scraps by Lark Allen III.
"I think it shows a message of hope. Because these items and artifacts are things that are discarded, they're things that people think of as being useless or garbage. And he's reclaimed them and fashioned them into things that people can see themselves in,” said Benjamin Champagne, the Saginaw Art Museum Associate Curator.
"The Black Hand Side" and "Advocacy through Design" run through April 8. "From Africa to Eternity" runs until July 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.