Baywood Lounge in Saginaw announced that they have shut down to test their staff for COVID-19.
The announcement was made in a Facebook post on August 1 stating that a few staff members may have been exposed to COVID-19 through a mutual friend.
The lounge said it will also sanitize during the closure.
They said they will keep the public updated on reopening.
