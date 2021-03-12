In President Joe Biden's address to the nation on March 11, he made one goal clear, for some normalcy to return by July 4.
Thomas Roy, the President of Saginaw Area Fireworks said those words gave them the green light to begin planning for Independence Day.
"The moment of hope was when he said most people would be vaccinated by the end of May. That was more of the okay we need to get moving. So that's what we're doing," Roy said.
Last year, the event was canceled in Saginaw.
"We tried everything in the world to have the fireworks," Roy said.
The pandemic also canceled the Bay City Fireworks festival last year, but the President, Doug Clark, said he fully intends to be setting off fireworks from Veteran's Memorial Park this July.
"Hoping beyond hope, and just planning 100% full speed ahead with this year's festival. There is absolutely no thought in our mind of canceling it," Clark said.
He said he is keeping his fingers crossed that COVID-19 cooperates.
"Of course, we will always heed the health department's advice," Clark said.
Even though things are looking up, Roy said they still have challenges to overcome.
"My only problems that I can foresee is financially. With a lot of businesses and people suffering, they're not going to be able to reach deep in their pockets," Roy said.
Both Roy and Clark said they are going to do everything in their power to make the beloved July 4 festivities happen.
