Saginaw Bay Community Sailing Assoc. raffles a triple cockpit osprey kayak

Activities and festivities for Bay City’s Tall Ship Celebration are ongoing throughout the weekend.
Business is booming in the downtown district but one local business wants to introduce sailing to a lucky winner of a raffle.
“Today has been very busy. You know it’s real hot, everyone is still coming out, been slammed all day so far,” said Eric Mischke, who works for N & D Sports.
N & D Sports sells all the merchandise for the tall ships challenge.
Visitors in town for the tall ship celebration have created a steady stream of business at Mischke's booth.
And while he said all the products for sale are doing well, there are a few that are flying off the rack.
“Tank tops are selling really well because of the heat I think and then the Bay City shirt as well. But the shirts are usually real popular,” Mischke said.
While some were out trying to make a profit, others were raising money for a good cause.
“We’re selling raffle tickets for this beautiful kayak. It’s a triple cockpit osprey kayak built by the boat builders of Saginaw Bay Community Sailing Association,” said Joe Parker, a board member of the Saginaw Bay Community Sailing Association (SBCSA).
Parker said a handcrafted 20-foot kayak weighing 75 pounds is the product of a hard winter’s work.
Proceeds from the raffle will benefit the SBCSA’s kids sailing program.
Parker said the money is used for children to take part in the sailing program for little to no cost.
“An 8-year-old can get in these boats and go off and sail in the river and be completely in control of their emotions and their physical surrounding. It's really pretty spectacular to witness,” Parker said.
Parker said tickets will be sold until 3 p.m. Sunday before the lucky ticket is drawn.
He said if you buy one, you don’t have to be present to win.
Parker is glad the crowds have turned out in good numbers.
The same can be said for Mischke, who hopes for a strong turnout on Sunday as well.
“It’s definitely exciting. I’d rather the big crowds than sitting here doing nothing, that’s for sure,” Mischke said.
