The head of the Saginaw County Road Commission said his crews are in for a busy night on the first day of the new year.
"We have 1800 miles, 500 of those are primary, so we've got a lot to do!" Managing Director Dennis Borchard said.
Tonight, there is a wintery mix across the whole region.
"We've got our emergency crews out tonight, there actually hitting the areas where 911, they're checking our primary intersections, putting down salt as needed," Bourchard said.
Bourchard is confident the first snowfall of the year, won't be too much of a challenge.
"It looks like the temperatures are in our favor, right now it's close to 30,” Bourchard said. “I think we're going to get a little bit of freezing rain, everything is going to get thrown at us."
In order to do their job, road crews like MDOTs Bay Region, are asking drivers to do theirs.
"Drive for conditions, our crews do our best to keep the roads clear and safe, but motorists need to drive for conditions that allow them to keep their vehicle safe," Kimberly Zimmer, associate region engineer in the MDOT Bay Region said.
Borchard said if people give their trucks plenty of room, tomorrow things should look much better.
"This is our game, we play it well, and we'll get through it like we always do," Bourchard said.
