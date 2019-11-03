A Mid-Michigan boxer is getting a chance to show off his talents to the world after qualifying for the Olympics, but he needs help from the community to go for the gold.
As a professional boxer, Saginaw native Morris James Young Jr. was almost destined to get in the ring, saying his talent came from his father.
“He was a professional boxer before I was born, so it’s all in the blood,” Young said.
Now at 29-years-old, Young has achieved several tournament wins and even a national championship, all leading to him qualifying for the Olympics trials.
“It’s a big thing to even just make it there,” Young said. “Like I said, there’s only eight people in the whole country, the United States, who are able to qualify for this tournament."
Out of those eight competitors, only the top two will make it to the U.S. Olympic team.
But in order to get there, he’s going to need a little help.
Because the cost for him and his coaches and trainers to stay for the entire week of competition is around $2,500.
It’s why they started a GoFundMe account to help with the expenses.
But in the meantime, Young said he’s been training night and day at the Ultimate Boxing Club of Saginaw.
He said he hopes to be able to bring home the gold not just for himself, but for his city.
“Man, coming from where I come from, that would be a dream come true,” Young said.
