Face coverings mandated by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to be worn in public spaces has Old Town Saginaw businesses doing their best to enforce the requirements.
“We ask people to come in, we only let four or five come in at a time and we ask them to wear a mask” said Michael Perry, manager of Old Town Furniture.
A reminder to wear a mask or covering is labeled on the store’s front door and he says that for the most part, he hasn’t had any issues with his customer base.
“I think we get a little bit of an older crowd, maybe 30 and up,” said Perry. “They have been excellent actually, better than we anticipated, so they’ve ben congenial and of course they don’t want to get sick either.”
And just down the street at the Wub Store, a Saginaw-inspired apparel shop, sales associate Kyle Martin says they don’t necessarily want to miss any of their customers they’ve missed for the past three months, so customers without a mask will be given a friendly reminder to wear one or be given a mask to comply with safety guidelines.
“We’re just trying to do the best we can and try to adapt to this change,” said Martin. “We’re learning day-by-day.”
Martin says when trying to enforce mask requirements, they haven’t gotten too much pushback.
“Not here, no, no,” said Martin. “It’s been pretty laid back.”
Perry says people in town understand the risks of not wearing a face covering and hopes all future customers will comply with the requirements.
“It’s imperative,” said Perry. “It’s imperative. It’s life or death for some people, you know?’
