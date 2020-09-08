Some Mid-Michigan students can go back to sleep, the Saginaw Career Complex is closed due to a power outage.
Consumers Energy is currently reporting the following outages:
Genesee County: 157 customers
Isabella County: 23 customers
Saginaw County: 1,049 customers
Find the outage map by clicking here.
