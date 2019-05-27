WNEM TV5 is teaming up with the Saginaw Arts & Enrichment Commission for this summer long collaboration celebrates the arts, nature and the humanities with events for the whole family to enjoy!
Saginaw Celebrates Summer features over 150 events, by 17 partner organizations at 16 venues throughout Saginaw and the Celebration Square area including concerts, stage shows, jazz performances, art fairs, films, exhibitions, nature programs and much more.
