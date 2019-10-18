Today, five different leaders and innovators across Saginaw County, were honored by their community.
At this awards luncheon put on by the Saginaw County Chamber of Commerce.
Where they recognize those who've invested their time, businesses and future into Saginaw County.
"Our board of directors selects those recipients and today we celebrate and honor them."
President and CEO of the Saginaw County Chamber of Commerce Veronica Horn says the chamber has put on the event for the past 30 years.
It’s all to bring awareness to those who've made a difference in their community.
Like Thomas Braley, a financial planner at Wells Fargo, who won the highly decorated Spirit of Saginaw Award.
And Braley received the award thanks to his efforts in fixing up the Court Theater.
"We just thought it would be a great thing to bring back to the community, and a great way for us to give back," Braley said
Braley has lived in Saginaw county his whole life and remembers visiting the Court Street Theater as a child.
But when it was closed, he says he felt compelled to invest in his hometown by bringing back a staple of the community.
"Like any community it goes through its bits and starts, but I think we're back on the rise again as a community,” he said. “I think we've got a lot of great things to look forward to and I’m happy to be a part of it."
