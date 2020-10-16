The Saginaw Children’s Zoo is hosting its annual Halloween bash, but this year it will look different to keep families safe while they have some fun.
The zoo will be blanketed with merry-not-so-scary decorations and attendees can visit in their costumes for Zoo Boo.
Tickets are $5 and they come with a goodie bag filled with candy, activities, and other Halloween treats after leaving.
There won’t be any hands-on activities or performances in order to prevent crowding and high-touch areas.
Families can mark their calendars for Oct. 16, 17, 18, 23, 24, and 25.
