It’s opening day for the Saginaw Children’s Zoo.

The zoo, located at 1730 S. Washington Ave. in Saginaw, will be open daily from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. General admission is $5 per person and children 11 months and under can get in for free.

This season brings a new home for zebra finches, which are small birds native to Australia. Also debuting in the 2021 season is a turtle habitat in the Zoo Store. The new addition will allow patrons to see turtles all year around.

Some animals cannot be outside during cooler temperatures for their safety and welfare, the Saginaw Children’s Zoo said. Visitors can check if their favorite furry, scaly, or feathery friend is out today by calling 989-759-1408.

