The Saginaw Children’s Zoo lost a beloved member of their family.
Prescott, a Jersey steer, peacefully passed away on Friday after he was having trouble moving and keepers noticed his quality of life was becoming more concerning.
“Humanely euthanizing any of our animals is never an easy choice for us to make, and one that we take into very serious consideration,” the Saginaw Children’s Zoo wrote on Facebook.
The calf was born with scoliosis and kyphosis in 2017 and was named after his birth city, Prescott.
The farmer knew she couldn’t provide the care that Prescott needed, according to the Saginaw Children’s Zoo.
In 2018, Prescott become apart of the zoo’s family became fast friends with his fellow animal companions and keepers.
Even though the zoo wasn’t sure how many days Prescott had, it still made his health a priority.
Prescott had his keepers, farrier, physical therapists, special doctors, trainers, and a veterinary team looking after him.
“He was a delight to care for - he enjoyed his daily massages given by his keeper team, his acupuncture and cold laser therapy,” the zoo wrote. “He liked to go on walks through the zoo, head-butt his giant rubber ball, and get chin scratches from his visitors whenever he could.”
The zoo said Prescott let his keepers know it was time and passed away surrounded by those who cared for him everyday.
The zoo is asking everyone to keep Prescott in their thoughts and would like to thank the community for its ongoing support.
