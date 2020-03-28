Though its in its off-season, the Saginaw Children's Zoo is closed due to coronavirus, and employees say it's odd to see the zoo even more empty.
"Even now it's even emptier," said Mia Banaszek, a Conservation and Education Manager at the zoo. "Because the only ones there right now are essential workers and those are the caretakers and some maintenance staff."
The shutdown has allowed cute new videos.
"She's so cute," said Banaszek. "I can't wait for people to meet her."
Providing care to animals at the facility hasn't stopped. It's just with new policies in place.
"They have a couple protocols for disinfecting everything, they're keeping their social distancing, being careful around each other," said Banaszek.
Banaszek says it's nothing new for the animals inside.
"They're still getting all the care they're used to everyday," said Banaszek.
With other employees working remotely like Banaszek, the zoo has been faced with some obstacles.
"There's a lot of things we really can't progress on or get done just because so many things have been halted in its tracks," said Banaszek.
As of the right now, the zoo's opening day is set for April 15, just two days after Governor Whitmer's stay-at-home order ends.
The zoo says they're watching developments hour-by-hour.
"Our opening date still does say April 15th, but if we need to change it, then we'll change it," said Banaszek.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.