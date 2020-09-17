The Saginaw Children’s Zoo is reporting the loss of its youngest kangaroo, Nigel.
The zoo said that for the past month they have treated Nigel for swelling and infection of the jaw, which they said is a common medical problem in kangaroos.
Zoo officials said that despite treatment with dental work and antibiotics, the swelling increased, making it difficult for him to eat and compromising his quality of life.
A cancerous cause was suspected, and the zoo made the decision to euthanize Nigel, a decision they said they never take lightly.
Nigel’s keepers said he was always the first to greet you in the morning, and the first to investigate enrichment items. Nigel apparently loved naps in the grass with his feet propped up on his best friend, Andre. He also liked bouncing around with Penelope the emu.
The zoo said his favorite snacks were bamboo and grapes. He also loved blankets, chest and neck scratches, sand pits and leaf piles, and playing with bouncy balls.
Nigel was 7 years old.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.