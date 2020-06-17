The Saginaw Children’s Zoo will open to the general public on Wednesday, June 17 with hours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The zoo posted the news on Arts Saginaw Facebook page, and said they will have capacity limitations that impact all visitors.
Each visitor will need a timed ticket for entrance, which is a reservation for your visit.
Days and times will be reserved on the zoo’s website here, helping them to stay within capacity restrictions for each day.
On Tuesday, June 16, the zoo held a “soft opening” for members only.
