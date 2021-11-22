The Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe of Michigan has received a $785,555 federal grant to hire police officers and support public safety efforts.
Congressman Dan Kildee announced the grant was awarded by the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services under its Tribal Resources grant program.
“This important federal grant will help the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe make their communities safer,” Kildee said. “I am proud to have secured this federal funding to support police officers and promote public safety.”
The funding can be used to hire or re-hire full-time officers as well as get basic equipment and training to help with policing efforts in the community.
“The Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe is once again honored to be recognized for our Public Service and the work our law enforcement does within our Tribal community and surrounding areas,” said Tribal Chief Tim J. Davis. “This grant will assist with that work and the good work of supporting victims of crime and their families.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.