A Saginaw church is celebrating an incredible milestone – serving the community for 150 years.
“For a church to exist for 150 years, that’s a testament to the grace of God,” said Rev. Rodrick A. Smith, pastor for the Zion Baptist Church.
The church sits on the corner of Johnson Street and Roosevelt Avenue, which is aptly named after retired Pastor Roosevelt Austin Sr. He spent more than 40 years at Zion Baptist.
“My thing has always been let the works I’ve done speak. They said I did the work, so I guess it’s speaking and I’m just appreciative,” Austin said.
Old photographs fill the walls inside the church. The photos exemplify the strength of the church through different eras.
“This church has been the pillar for out ethnic group and whatever. We’ve been political, spiritual, social. This has been the headquarters for 150 years,” Austin said.
After all these years, the message remains the same.
“Whatever the word of God says, that’s our message. That’s what we teach, what we preach. And by the help and grace of God, that’s what we try to live by,” Smith said.
Leaders say they hope the church can continue on and be a place of worship for many generations to come.
“I know I won’t always be here and I’m sure God will send a young pastor after me who’s energetic, innovative, and who can see farther than I’ve been able to see,” Smith said.
