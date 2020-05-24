Peace Lutheran Ministries in Saginaw is collecting supplies to assist in the cleanup from flooding in Mid-Michigan.
The donations will be collected at the Peace Lutheran Church at 3427 Adams Ave. in Saginaw from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on May 28 and May 29.
The church is looking to collect the following items:
- Large trash bags (40-gallon contractor grade)
- Comet or scouring cleanser
- Pine Sol (48 ounces)
- Bleach (1 gallon)
- Scrub brushes
- Sponges and rags
- Dust face masks
- Rubber gloves
- Clothes line
- Clothes pins
Cash donations will also be accepted. You can place the cash in an envelope and label it “LERT” and insert the envelope in the drop box outside of the main church doors.
