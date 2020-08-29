A mid-Michigan church supported the community with a food giveaway.
For the past two months, the Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church in Saginaw has been passing out boxes of fresh produce to residents.
On Aug. 29, they continued their giveaway and passed out fresh fruit and veggies.
“We want to make sure that everybody in Saginaw has the opportunity,” said Rev. Blake Stozrer. “If you can’t go to Meijer’s, if you can’t go to any of your grocery stores, then you can at least get a box full of food here every other week.”
Volunteers say during this time it’s important to help their neighbors who are going through a tough time.
As of today, the church has given out more than 2,000 boxes of food.
