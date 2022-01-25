The Saginaw City Council appointed 15 members to the city’s newly formed American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Advisory Committee.
The ARPA Advisory Committee will give input regarding potential projects or category spending for which the city of Saginaw may use ARPA funds. The committee will meet once a month or as needed to prepare recommended funding priorities for the city council’s consideration.
The committee is made up of city residents, business owners or leaders of nonprofit corporations or churches. These members must not be biased and keep the spirit and intent of the ARPA funding, as well as applicable rules and regulations, in mind when making recommendations, the resolution states.
“I am grateful that we had so many outstanding citizens apply for the committee,” Saginaw Mayor Brenda Moore said. “The advice and guidance of each member is going to be essential. The role of the committee is to provide council with recommendations about funding allocations based on views from their communities of interest, and I believe the members we selected represent a broad scope of our diverse community.”
Moore is thrilled residents answered the call. Two weeks ago, she was imploring them to be part of a group that would help determine how millions of dollars in federal funding the city will receive is used.
At the time, only nine people had applied. Now, that number is 15 and growing.
"We've got all segments of the community in there. We've got community people. We've got people from the hospital industry, business district, Saginaw foundation. We've got retirees. So it's like we hit every group," Moore said.
With this committee in place, Moore definitely believes this money will have a lasting impact.
"It's a new season. It's a new day, fresh anointing is coming our way. The spirit of power and prosperity. It's a new season for us. Saginaw, we are going to walk into our new season," Moore said.
