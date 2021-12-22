The Saginaw City Council adopted a resolution to establish the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Advisory Committee during a meeting on Dec. 20.
This advisory committee will give input from different communities of interest about how the city of Saginaw will spend ARPA funds. The committee will then form a funding plan that considers the community’s priorities to be considered by the city council.
The non-paid committee will meet once a month or as needed. It will consist of 10 to 15 people, including city business owners as well as leaders of non-profit corporations or churches with most of the members being city residents.
City council members and city employees or contractors are not eligible to be on the committee.
“Members must be non-biased and keep the spirit and intent of the ARPA funding, as well as all applicable rules and regulations, in mind when making recommendations,” the resolution states.
Members will be appointed by Mayor Brenda Moore with the city council’s approval. The city's administration and consultant can help the committee as needed.
“ARPA funding provides a unique opportunity to build on the strategic priorities established by council and invest in Saginaw’s people, neighborhoods, and businesses,” Moore said. “We are looking for committee members that will bring a specific expertise, experience or vision — in a way that we feel is going to be the most beneficial as we work through how to make the best use of the ARPA funds. The advice and guidance of each member is going to be essential.”
Anyone interested in serving on the committee can send an application to Saginaw City Clerk’s Office online, by emailing clerk@saginaw-mi.com or by mailing their application to 1315 S. Washington Ave., Room 102. Applicants with questions can call 989-759-1480.
