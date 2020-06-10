The Saginaw City Council voted unanimously on Monday, June 8 to adopt a resolution condemning racism.
Council members said they were proud of Saginaw residents for peacefully protesting.
"We have an obligation to not be silent when incidents or occasions of racism or discrimination occur. We, as a body, must speak out against these injustices," Saginaw Mayor Floyd Kloc said.
Council members acknowledged the need for change and initiatives focused on implementing solutions that bring meaningful results to the community.
As part of the resolution, the council said it is committed to enacting policies that undo effects of systemic racism in Saginaw.
You can view a copy of the resolution here.
