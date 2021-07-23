A city leader in Saginaw said he tested positive for COVID-19 after he was fully vaccinated.
Saginaw City Councilman Bill Ostash said he did everything right. He took precautions, worked from home, wore a mask, and got the vaccine.
"I never thought I would get it. I beat it for 15 months," Ostash said.
This week, he tested positive for COVID-19.
"I was on vacation with my husband, we were out on Cape Cod. We took our precautions, everywhere we went we felt safe," Ostash said.
When he arrived home, he got a COVID-19 test, out of an abundance of caution.
Ostash was shocked when the test came back positive.
"I didn't believe it. I did not believe it. I kept looking. I think I pulled it up on my phone five different times and put my birth date in there just to see. Finally, it dawned on me, I thought this could be real," Ostash said.
He got a second test as a fail-safe. Ostash said the symptoms hit Monday.
"Fever, loss of taste, loss of smell, chills, achy, muscle ache, then I ended up with congestion," Ostash said.
Ostash is an example of a rare breakthrough case. He said this isn't a story of vaccine failure, but of vaccine success.
"I am glad I'm vaccinated. Today I keep thinking, I firmly believe I probably would have ended up in the hospital," Ostash said.
He said he wants his story to inspire people to get vaccinated and to remain vigilant. Especially, as the highly transmissible Delta Variant spreads.
"We're really still in a pandemic. There still are a lot of people getting sick and the virus is still running through the community," Ostash said.
