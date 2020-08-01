“It’s taken a lot of planning and coordinating efforts,” said Janet Santos, the city clerk in Saginaw.
Santos says Saginaw is gearing up for Tuesday’s primary election. She said the health and wellness of voters won’t be taken lightly.
“I want to ensure the voters that we will be sanitizing all of the equipment, the voting booths, the tabulator, the pens that they use and the table top surfaces,” said Santos. “The workers will be doing janitorial-type services to clean and cleanse and make it safe for all the voters. Of course we’re wearing masks and have markers on the floor for social distancing and waiting in line.”
Santos also told TV5 that they’re urging voters to wear masks when visiting polling locations but also said nobody will be turned away for not wearing one.
She says she’s hopeful voters will continue to turn out especially since absentee ballots are breaking records in Saginaw already.
“We have more absentee voters now in the history of Saginaw for this election which is excellent,” said Santos.
