The city of Saginaw announced the closure of vehicle access to all city parks and playgrounds on Friday, April 3.
The closure is effective immediately.
That includes access to Ojibway Island and the skate park at the Frank N. Andersen Celebration Park.
"The closures come in response to public health directives urging organizations to curb the potential spread of COVID-19 by closing or limiting public access to areas that attract congregations of people," the city said.
Residents may continue to use the parks and trails for outdoor exercise as outlined in Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay-at-home order.
"The order issued by Governor Whitmer now includes civil penalties and a fine up to $1,000 if convicted of disobeying the state's stay-at-home order. The Saginaw Police Department will be patrolling the parks and enforcing the order," the city said.
