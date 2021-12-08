GENERIC: Saginaw County Animal Care and Control Center

This file photo shows the current facility.

 Source: WNEM

The Saginaw County Animal Care and Control will be closed until Dec. 20 because of a COVID-19 impact at the center.

The staff and volunteers will continue to care for shelter dogs and cats during this time. Animal control officers will remain in-service.

