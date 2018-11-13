The Saginaw County Animal Care Center is in desperate need of fosters or adopters.
The shelter currently has more than 100 dogs at its facility.
Among those dogs, six of them are heart worm positive, according to SCACC Interim Director Michelle Sawyer.
"That means they must undergo many months of treatment. This not only takes up desperately needed space for extended periods of time, but is not at all an ideal environment for dogs to recover from heart worm," Sawyer said.
Sawyer also said the shelter has a pregnant dog who is going to give birth any day.
"The shelter is no place for newborns and nursing mothers," Sawyer said.
She said the staff at the shelter is very caring and nurturing, but nothing can replace the comforts of a home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.