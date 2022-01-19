Saginaw County Animal Care and Control are looking for information after finding a cage of abandoned hamsters, with four found dead inside.
On Wednesday, an animal control officer received a call for a cage full of hamsters abandoned by a dumpster at Anchor Bay Townhomes. The cage held four dead hamsters and three that were still alive.
Anyone with information can contact the Saginaw County Animal Care and Control at 989-797-4500 or scacc@saginawcounty.com. Residents can call central dispatch after hours at 989-797-4580.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.