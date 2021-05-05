The Saginaw County Health Department announced a new walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic.
The clinic, inside the former Sears Department Store in the Fashion Square Mall, begins May 11 and runs through June 30.
The vaccination team will be there 9 a.m. through 4 p.m. every Tuesday and 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. every Wednesday.
“Drive-thru clinics were an essential part of our vaccination strategy during the winter months to protect our most vulnerable and elderly residents,” said Chris Harrington, health officer for the Saginaw County Health Department. “Holding clinics in nearly every corner of the county -- including our most socially vulnerable neighborhoods -- was another important decision to maximize accessibility and equity.”
The shift to this new location is based on:
Vaccine demand peaking the week of April 11, now slowly declining and reducing the necessity for the health department to hold daily clinics at a different location each day since mid December 2020.
Weather warming up and younger, more mobile residents seeking vaccination.
Demand for COVID-safe, walk-in flexibility and evening hours.
