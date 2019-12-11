A Mid-Michigan chief judge is warning potential jurors to do their civic duty or pay the price.
Receiving a jury duty summons isn’t something many enjoy, but for most, it’s an inevitable part of life.
With a recent trend of jurors not showing up, Chief Judge Patrick McGraw has had enough.
“If somebody doesn’t show up for jury duty, they can be held in contempt of court,” McGraw said.
McGraw said people need to show up or pay up.
McGraw said over the past year they’ve seen a 15 to 20 percent decrease in jury attendance.
McGraw said the punishments for not showing up to jury duty can include a hefty fine or even jail time.
“What we’re going to do is every month, call in all those jurors who failed to show up, make sure they understand their duties. Have them serve a full jury term after that, and if they fail to do that, then we’re going to exercise our contempt powers,” McGraw said.
However, McGraw said they’d prefer not to punish people for it. He said jurors should want to serve in the first place, especially if they’re a taxpaying citizen.
“It makes us have double the trials. People are paying for their lawyers two times. We’re adjourning things. The judges have to reschedule, and it creates a backlog in our court system, as well as from a financial matter of bringing them in for those who show up because we don’t have enough,” McGraw said.
Residents feel it’s an issue that means a lot to them.
“Our democracy depends on citizens participating like that,” one resident said.
“Well, since it’s my tax money, it’s annoying,” another resident said.
McGraw said if residents have a serious emergency that prevents them from doing their civic duty, to say something to the courts beforehand.
“We’re more than willing to work with them and defer their time, and we’ll get them to serve another term. But they have to let us know, they can’t just ignore us as many have done in the past,” McGraw said.
