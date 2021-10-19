Deputies in Saginaw County are asking for your help while they search for a missing and endangered woman.
Amy Hemker, 51, was reported missing on Oct. 14 to the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office. Her mother, Karen Hemker, told the sheriff’s office she heard Amy shut the door to their house and left in her red 2005 Pontiac Grand AM about 5:30 a.m. Her license plate number is 3173K6.
Amy is described as 5’11”, 200 pounds, with dark hair and tends to wear sweatshirts and sweatpants. She suffers from mild cerebral palsy and other mental health disorders and is on various medications, the sheriff’s office stated.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call the Saginaw County Sheriff's Office at 989-790-5420.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.