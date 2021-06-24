With rain coming in, mid-Michigan farmers are hopeful it will get the state out of a drought.
"It's very dry. It's probably the driest spring I can ever remember,” said Mike Houghtaling, owner of Johnson’s Giant Pumpkin Farm.
A lack of rain and a hot summer start is worrisome for some mid-Michigan farmers.
"The big concern is that the dryness continues and hopefully it doesn't. Hopefully, we get this drought-busting rain over the weekend," Houghtaling said.
Not only is the business known for their massive acreage of pumpkins, but they also grow sugar beets, edible beans, corn, and oats.
A severe drought like the one happening in mid-Michigan can be harmful, but Houghtaling is cautiously optimistic.
"The crops don't look terrible. I mean, we've been getting just enough rainfall. Uh, to keep the crops growing, we keep getting these little showers that keeps things growing, so I'm going to say, uh, things look pretty good considering the weather," Houghtaling said.
He said there is not a lot farmers can do if the drought continues.
"Irrigations are an option for some people, not for everyone. Irrigations costly costs a lot of money to water crops up, especially on a big scale," Houghtaling said.
Droughts like this typically come later in the season and can cause serious harm to the crops according to Houghtaling. He is hoping this is it so they can have a fruitful fall harvest.
"Say your prayers and just be patient," Houghtaling said.
