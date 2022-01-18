Image: COVID-19 Testing Generic
Credit: Staff Sgt. Tegan Kucera | Michigan National Guard

The Saginaw County Health Department is canceling COVID-19 testing at the health department for the rest of the week because of staffing issues.

If you need a COVID-19 test, click here to find a test near you.

