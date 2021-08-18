The Saginaw County Health Department is strongly recommending universal masking inside county schools as COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the state.
The department debuted its back-to-school guidance on Wednesday, Aug. 18. The department is encouraging students and staff to mask up in grades kindergarten through 12th.
Schools are required to report positive cases to the county and send out letters to parents. The health department will conduct a contact trace and identify the students who will need to quarantine.
Schools should try to maintain three feet of distance between students in the classroom.
Families and staff are also encouraged to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as possible.
The health department said the number one thing to stop the spread of the virus is to keep your child home when they are sick. The health department said staying home can break the transmission cycle. Parents should have a plan B in case their kids can’t go to school.
