The Saginaw County Health Department is issuing new guidelines for essential businesses to help stop the spread of coronavirus.
Businesses and other entities need to make a daily screening procedure for all staff when they report to work sites. This process must include:
- Ask if the employee has symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, diarrhea. A temperature check is strongly recommended as well.
- Ask if the employee has had close contact with an individual diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last 14 days.
The active screening plan should include:
- Location and staffing of the screening table
- Signage to support the active screening process
- Rules to allow or prohibit entry
- Script for screening
- Alcohol-based hand sanitizer available at the screening table
- Handout explaining changes
- Develop sick policies and work from home options
If the employee answers yes to the screening questions, they are not allowed to work on-site and should self-quarantine at home.
They should stay home for a minimum of three days after their fever has passed without any fever-reducing medicine, show improvement in respiratory symptoms, and a week should have passed since the first symptoms began.
The employee should stay in self-isolation for 14 days if they’ve had close contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19.
The 14-day period does not apply to hospitals, healthcare facilities, EMS, or other similar facilities.
Businesses and other entities should make a social distancing plan for employees working in shared spaces and customers waiting inside or outside.
Building capacity should be limited for social distancing between customers and employees. This includes using signs, visual markings, contact barriers, entrance limits, and special hours.
The health department said these measures will be enforced and any violations could result in a citation or penalty.
The orders took effect on April 3 at midnight and will stay in effect until the Saginaw County Health Officer determines it is safe to lift them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.